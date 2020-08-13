Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires New Stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 190,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

OTIS stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $64.00. 45,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,305. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a PE ratio of 33.53.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

