Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Buys 25,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,702 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $5.39 on Thursday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,504,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,842,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

