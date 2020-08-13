Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Buys New Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,408,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $480,680. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.06. 36,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,149. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

