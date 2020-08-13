Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Decreases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.92. 205,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

