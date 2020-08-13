Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.14. 703,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,436,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.