Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,439,500,000 after acquiring an additional 640,654 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 504,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,920,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $242.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

