Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC decreased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 121,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of BDN traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,292. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.