Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $1.25 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after purchasing an additional 651,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740,957. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.55.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

