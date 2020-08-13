Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $3.28 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $52.95. 455,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,158,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.