Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $34.24 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,440 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up approximately 2.8% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $34,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $131,980.48. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $62,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.37. 23,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,000. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

