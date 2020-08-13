Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Invests $23.64 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 383,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,641,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $274,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 625,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,123,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.