Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Lowers Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

MCD stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.35. 96,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,061. The company has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.59 and its 200 day moving average is $189.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

