Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $239.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

WLTW traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.86. 25,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

