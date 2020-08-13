Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 2,509 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 2.6% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $31,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 14.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.73. 174,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $206.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

