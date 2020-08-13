Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 65,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 1,646,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,658,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

