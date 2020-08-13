Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.72. 382,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,079,588. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $368.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

