Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 200 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.76. 38,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $154.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.