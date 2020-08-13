Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 2,546 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.5% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $191.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.32 and its 200-day moving average is $188.10. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,859 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

