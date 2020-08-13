Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 418 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,132,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 229,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.10. The company had a trading volume of 65,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

