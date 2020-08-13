Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 50 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,131 shares in the company, valued at $14,942,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,589 shares of company stock worth $15,626,658. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.42.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $461.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,731. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.75.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.