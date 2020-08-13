Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 64,052 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 731,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,052 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 2.2% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $27,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

TFC stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $38.80. 243,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,424. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

