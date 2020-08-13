Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 6,795 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,737,474 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54.

