Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 716 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned 0.06% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $25,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 148.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 76,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,601. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

