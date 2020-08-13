FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,818 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network grew its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,107 shares of company stock worth $6,749,723 in the last ninety days. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.73. 174,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $206.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.