Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.16.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.65. 72,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,984. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,812.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

