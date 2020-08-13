First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens upgraded First Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FBMS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,475. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.46%. Research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Bancshares by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

