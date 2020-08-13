First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

THFF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. 1,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 33.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

