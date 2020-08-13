First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th.
THFF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. 1,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.85.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 33.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.