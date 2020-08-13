First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.85. 7,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,603. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day moving average of $141.69.

