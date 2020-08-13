First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,211 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 909,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.89. 84,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.