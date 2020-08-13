First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.26. 427,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,128,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.27, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

