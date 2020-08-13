First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,682. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

