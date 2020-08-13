First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,117,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,302,000 after buying an additional 832,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,351,000 after purchasing an additional 434,231 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after purchasing an additional 532,021 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,618,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,099,000 after purchasing an additional 383,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,106,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.19. 22,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,793. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

