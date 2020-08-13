First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.45 Million Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $146.16. 6,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,403. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.81, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average of $141.03.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. Analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.