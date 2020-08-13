First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.59 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,897 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $221.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.41.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

