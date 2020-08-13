First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,790 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 205,759 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 119,842 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.92. 313,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,022,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

