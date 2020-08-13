First Hawaiian Bank Has $7.83 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 136,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,206,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $12.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,520.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,840. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,488.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,377.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.