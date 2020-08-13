First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of -66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

