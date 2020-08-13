First Hawaiian Bank Invests $1.36 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,615. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

