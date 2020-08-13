First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 176.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,454.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 66,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $310.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,643. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $314.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.02 and a 200-day moving average of $229.03.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Harman sold 11,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,918 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,538 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.86.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

