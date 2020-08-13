First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.16. 647,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,894,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.