First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 3,662 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,970,000 after purchasing an additional 529,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 883,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,765,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.85. 27,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,189. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.68.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $1,528,574.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,135 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.