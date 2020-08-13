First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 27,830 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after buying an additional 315,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 206,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.79. 9,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

