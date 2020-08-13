First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.64. The stock had a trading volume of 728,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,763,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.61. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

