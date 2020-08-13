First Hawaiian Bank Sells 172 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $6.83 on Thursday, reaching $689.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,905. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $704.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $628.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,355 shares of company stock worth $32,818,153. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

