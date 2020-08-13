First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,922 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 48,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

