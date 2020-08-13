First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,179 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $176,597.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,241. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.26 and a 200 day moving average of $192.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

