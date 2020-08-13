First Hawaiian Bank Sells 400 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 90,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total transaction of $1,507,682.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,915,563.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total transaction of $452,174.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,849 shares in the company, valued at $177,779,719.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,606 shares of company stock worth $32,451,409 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $609.96. 11,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

