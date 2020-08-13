First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of FHB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,448. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 3,436.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 143,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 541,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 279,754 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

