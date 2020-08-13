First Interstate Bank Acquires 1,155 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.