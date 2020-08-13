First Interstate Bank Acquires 5,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,332. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.